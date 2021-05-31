Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Update

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the April 29th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

SGTPY stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.