Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Buys 204,145 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,463,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204,145 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $544,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 87,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,675,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

UNH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.92. 2,368,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

