Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $8.38 Million Stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.27. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,675. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $238.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

