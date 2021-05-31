Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $335.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.69 and a 200 day moving average of $313.39. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $181.31 and a 52 week high of $353.71. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

