Swiss National Bank Has $23.72 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $23,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Credicorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.56.

BAP stock opened at $137.47 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

