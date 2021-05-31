Swiss National Bank Purchases 180,287 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,287 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.