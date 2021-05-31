Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report sales of $445.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.10 million and the lowest is $444.68 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $416.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,593. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,909,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

