Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13,644.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $126.33 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

