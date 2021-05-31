Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 24,711 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.67% of Tower Semiconductor worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

TSEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

