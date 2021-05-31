Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.45% of ASGN worth $22,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

ASGN stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,857. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

