Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Alleghany worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE Y traded up $8.97 on Monday, hitting $716.57. 48,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,998. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $692.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.77. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $460.58 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

