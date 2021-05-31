Systematic Financial Management LP Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.03. 22,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 million, a PE ratio of 177.84 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

