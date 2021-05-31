Systematic Financial Management LP Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,981 shares during the period. Quanex Building Products makes up 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $24,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $4,271,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,731. The firm has a market cap of $895.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

