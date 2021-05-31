Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 995,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after buying an additional 1,668,396 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $44,521. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 2,392,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

