Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 32,452 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,452 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Commercial Metals worth $28,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 307,618 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 696,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

