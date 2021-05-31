Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 7,351 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $33,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 65.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 165,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,575 shares of company stock worth $4,060,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark raised their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.