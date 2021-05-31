T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $191.35 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $193.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

