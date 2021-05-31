Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.18.

TRHC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.21. 226,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock worth $1,683,834 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

