Tapmydata Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $98,682.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,073,347 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

