Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

TATYY opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.