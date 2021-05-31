TD Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 230.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $137.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

