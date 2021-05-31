TD Capital Management LLC Has $34.72 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $421.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.26 and a 200-day moving average of $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

