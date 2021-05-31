Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $55.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:FLIR remained flat at $$57.34 on Monday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne FLIR will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $525,098.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,754,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 3,389,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 339,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 338,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

