Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Critical Comparison

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telos and Kubient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 12.20 $1.69 million $0.04 822.00 Kubient $2.90 million 25.02 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telos and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.48%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Telos.

Summary

Telos beats Kubient on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

