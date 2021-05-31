TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

T traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$27.10. 1,160,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,417. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.04 and a one year high of C$27.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.92. The company has a market cap of C$36.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

