Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

THS stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.74. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £392.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.01%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

