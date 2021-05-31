The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$80.28.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE BNS traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$81.37. 416,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.78. The company has a market cap of C$98.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$53.54 and a 1-year high of C$81.65.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

