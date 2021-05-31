The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $684.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $24,748,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,082,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,309,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.