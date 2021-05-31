The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) vs. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Head to Head Contrast

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PepsiCo and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $70.37 billion 2.90 $7.12 billion $5.52 26.80 The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 7.73 $32.38 million N/A N/A

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 10.51% 58.55% 8.61% The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PepsiCo and The Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 1 5 6 0 2.42 The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78

PepsiCo presently has a consensus price target of $149.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus price target of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Summary

PepsiCo beats The Duckhorn Portfolio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products. The company provides its products primarily under the Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Lay's, Ruffles, Tostitos, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Tropicana, Emperador, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Sabritas, Saladitas, 7UP, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

