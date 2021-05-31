The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of GDV opened at $26.13 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

