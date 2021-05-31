The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEO. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 73,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,919. The stock has a market cap of $635.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

