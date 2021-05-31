The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Price Target to $68.00

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.12.

PTR opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $42.42.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, analysts predict that PetroChina will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

