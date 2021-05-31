The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “SEK 274” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 274 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

