The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Liberum Capital

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £458.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.85.

In related news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.