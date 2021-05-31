The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Hershey by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $173.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,865. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

