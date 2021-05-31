The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $44,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $177.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,186 shares of company stock worth $27,181,672 over the last three months.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

