The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilma Saravia sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $50,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,608,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,347.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

