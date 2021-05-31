The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $154,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,431,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

FOLD stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

