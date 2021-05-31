The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

