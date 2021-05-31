The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $1,904,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 81.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,964 shares of company stock worth $2,071,208. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of -1.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

