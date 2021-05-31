The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SFBS opened at $69.46 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

