The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of SPX FLOW worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

