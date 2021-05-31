The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $53.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.