The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 877 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $77.99 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

