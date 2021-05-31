The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 715,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $80.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

