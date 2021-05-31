The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,707 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $261.24 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.95 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

