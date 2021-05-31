The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $86.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

