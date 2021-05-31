The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $358.90 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.30 and a 200-day moving average of $351.12.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

