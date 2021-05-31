The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,665,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,980,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,129,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $21,906,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $198.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.30. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

