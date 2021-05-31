The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

